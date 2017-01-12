Sportstats

Suspended Cincinnati minor league RHP Carlos Gonzalez 50 games after testing positive for Methamphetamine; New York Mets minor league RHP Gary Cornish , Houston minor league RHP Makay Nelson , Boston minor league OF Tyler Spoon 50 games apiece, after testing positive for Amphetamine; Detroit minor league RHP Tommy Collier and free agent minor league INF Kal Simmons 50 games each following a second positive test for a drug of abuse. BALTIMORE ORIOLES - Agreed to terms with INF Manny Machado, INF Ryan Flahertry and LHPs Zach Britton and T.J. McFarland on one-year contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.