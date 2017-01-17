Source: Orioles near deal to re-sign Trumbo
Mark Trumbo and the Baltimore Orioles are nearing an agreement on a three-year contract worth around $37 million, sources familiar with the talks told Yahoo Sports. The 30-year-old Trumbo, traded last offseason for backup catcher Steve Clevenger in a salary dump, proved well worth the $9.15 million the Baltimore Orioles paid him by hitting 47 home runs, exceeding his career high by 13, and making his second All-Star team.
