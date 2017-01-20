Should The Mariners Have Signed Another Big Bat This Off-Season?

By all accounts, the Mariners had a very successful off-season bringing in the likes of Jean Segura, Jarrod Dyson, and Danny Valencia while also reshaping the backend of their rotation with Drew Smyly and Yovani Gallardo. But, should GM Jerry Dipoto have tried harder to bring one of the handful of free agent power bats to Seattle? In 2016, the Mariners ranked 3rd in the league when it came to home runs hit by the entire team with 223 sitting 2 dingers behind the St. Louis Cardinals and 30 behind the Baltimore Orioles.

