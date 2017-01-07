Remember When The Homerun Leader Was With The Mariners?
Oh look, it's Mark Trumbo, the 2016 MLB home runs leader who the Mariners traded for a guy third string catcher. This was one of the many trades GM Jerry Dipoto made during the last off-season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC