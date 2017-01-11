O's tab 7 non-roster invitees, plan t...

O's tab 7 non-roster invitees, plan to add

10 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

The Orioles' Major League Spring Training roster is at 47 players, with Baltimore extending invitations to the following non-roster players: outfielders Chris Dickerson , Logan Schafer and David Washington ; catchers Audry Perez , Austin Wynns and Chance Sisco; and right-handed pitcher Richard Rodriguez . While the O's have been fairly quiet recently, there are expectations that they will add more players -- specifically infielders and pitching -- before camp begins next month.

