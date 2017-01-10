O's may decide Draft pick trumps Trumbo

The Orioles haven't ruled out re-signing slugger Mark Trumbo , but general manager Dan Duquette told ESPN's Jim Bowden on Sunday the club would rather gain the first-round Draft pick tied to Trumbo should he sign elsewhere. Trumbo declined the O's qualifying offer after hitting .256 with 47 home runs and 108 RBIs in 2016, but he has yet to sign this winter as part of a loaded first base/corner outfield free-agent market.

