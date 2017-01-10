Orioles rumors: Team looking at "shor...

Orioles rumors: Team looking at "short-term options" rather than Mark Trumbo

22 hrs ago

Mark Trumbo led the world with 47 home runs for the Orioles last season, which hasn't been enough for the O's to want to do whatever they can to re-sign him. O's GM Dan Duquette signaled in a Sunday radio interview that the team may be looking at other shorter-term and lower-cost options to add to the roster.

Chicago, IL

