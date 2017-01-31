Orioles rumors: Multi-year deal offer...

Orioles rumors: Multi-year deal offered to Zach Britton

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Camden Chat

A great source of anxiety for Orioles fans about the future is what may happen to some of their key players in two years time once they are free agents. Closer Zach Britton is certainly among these, so the headline from FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman that the team made a multi-year offer to Britton before they settled on his 2017 salary is at least mildly encouraging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 1
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC