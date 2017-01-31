Orioles rumors: Multi-year deal offered to Zach Britton
A great source of anxiety for Orioles fans about the future is what may happen to some of their key players in two years time once they are free agents. Closer Zach Britton is certainly among these, so the headline from FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman that the team made a multi-year offer to Britton before they settled on his 2017 salary is at least mildly encouraging.
