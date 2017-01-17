Orioles rumors: Matt Wieters on a one year deal still interests team
When the Orioles signed Welington Castillo , that seemed at the time to mark the end, if not yet officially, of the tenure of Matt Wieters with the Orioles. We're now headed towards the end of January and Wieters is still unsigned.
