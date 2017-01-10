Orioles right-hander Branden Kline getting back to normal after 2015 Tommy John surgery
Orioles minor leaguer Branden Kline , who had elbow ligament reconstruction surgery 15 months ago, is expected to have a normal spring training for the first time since the procedure. It has been a long comeback from Tommy John surgery for Kline, a Frederick native who was the Orioles' second-round draft pick in 2012 out of Virginia.
