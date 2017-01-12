Orioles news: Team sets up arbitration hearings Kevin Gausman, three others
The Orioles will head into their "file and trial" era of arbitration with six hearings on their plate. They reached an agreement on a 2017 contract with the three most expensive players, Manny Machado , Zach Britton , and Chris Tillman , on Friday afternoon before their newly-imposed deadline on negotiation.
