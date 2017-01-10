Orioles minicamp provides chance for new pitching coach, bullpen coach to get acclimated

Orioles beat writers Eduardo Encina and Jon Meoli on the Orioles offseason mini-camp for young pitchers and some position players at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. Orioles beat writers Eduardo Encina and Jon Meoli on the Orioles offseason mini-camp for young pitchers and some position players at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.