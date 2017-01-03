Orioles free agency reset: What they still need, and who's left on the market
The collective baseball world woke from its winter break this week to start a post-Edwin Encarnacion era of free agency , with the urgency level creeping up for teams to settle their offseason business. With the reported agreement between outfielder Rajai Davis and the Oakland Athletics , the market on outfielders is starting to shake out, and that means candidates for the 2017 Orioles are coming off the board.
