Orioles free agency reset: What they still need, and who's left on the market

The collective baseball world woke from its winter break this week to start a post-Edwin Encarnacion era of free agency , with the urgency level creeping up for teams to settle their offseason business. With the reported agreement between outfielder Rajai Davis and the Oakland Athletics , the market on outfielders is starting to shake out, and that means candidates for the 2017 Orioles are coming off the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.