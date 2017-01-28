Orioles' Darren O'Day eager to get back to spring training and start over
Orioles reliever Darren O'Day didn't have the kind of 2016 season he would have liked, so he said at FanFest on Saturday that he's looking forward to getting back to spring training camp to start anew. "I can't wait," he said.
