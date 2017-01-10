Noteworthy

JANUARY 06: Ryan Moore of the United States looks on during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. ORG XMIT: 686510411 less LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 06: Ryan Moore of the United States looks on during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2017 in Lahaina, ... more KAPALUA, Hawaii - Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas finished strong Friday and shared the lead going into the weekend at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.