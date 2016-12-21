New Year's Day Bird Droppings

Well, it's not snowing in my part of MD, and I don't know you personally, so we'll skip the third line, otherwise, U2 pretty much nailed the off-season so far for the Orioles, aside from basically wishing Matt Wieters good luck in his future endeavors and signing a guy to replace him so well-known I'm probably going to misspell his first name half the time. Happy 2017, and let's get to the news...and look, yesterday's Bird Droppings are the first search result for "Orioles" in Google News.

