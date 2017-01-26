Nationals sign Vance Worley; Grant Green to minor league deals...

Vance Worley made 35 appearances for the Baltimore Orioles , four as a starter, putting up a 3.53 ERA, a 4.82 FIP, 35 walks and 56 Ks in 86 2a 3 innings. He signed a $2.6M deal with Baltimore, avoiding arbitration after the Orioles claimed the seven-year veteran off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates .

