Monday Bird Droppings: Adam Jones, Orioles ambassador

Obviously, the baseball world was in shock yesterday with the untimely deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte and the Super Bowl seems to take up lot of air/space in the sporting press over late January/early February, but that's okay...there's not a whole lot going on in Birdland right now. Camden Depot: A Decade of Orioles AAA Catchers "Some that you recognize, some that you've hardly even heard of..." The O's reunited with Miguel Tejada on this day in 2010 and inked Wilson Betemit in 2012.

Chicago, IL

