Monday Bird Droppings: Adam Jones, Orioles ambassador
Obviously, the baseball world was in shock yesterday with the untimely deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte and the Super Bowl seems to take up lot of air/space in the sporting press over late January/early February, but that's okay...there's not a whole lot going on in Birdland right now. Camden Depot: A Decade of Orioles AAA Catchers "Some that you recognize, some that you've hardly even heard of..." The O's reunited with Miguel Tejada on this day in 2010 and inked Wilson Betemit in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC