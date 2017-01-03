MLB Hot Stove Signings: The Orioles are taking a chance on a former top-10 prospect
While Montero's signing is unlikely to provide much on-the-field value for the Orioles -- at least until he returns from what's remaining on his 50-game drug-related suspension -- it does present us with a great opportunity to reflect on his descent from top prospect to non-entity and to ask what, if anything, we've learned from his career. Though Montero will enter the season as a 27-year-old, he's now more than a full season removed from his last big-league stint.
