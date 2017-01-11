Mets have potential trade partners fo...

Mets have potential trade partners for Jay Bruce

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Mets have potential trade partners for Jay Bruce The Mets are trying to trade Jay Bruce but have not found a partner yet Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jvILox A little more than one month remains until pitchers and catchers descend upon Port St. Lucie, Fla., for spring training, and the team has yet to find a trading partner for the veteran outfielder. The slow-moving free-agent market that still has a few high-profile sluggers available has not helped the Mets' cause, but they also were not flooded with suitable offers during baseball's winter meetings in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC