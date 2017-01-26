Maryland MTA Partners with the Baltimore Orioles for 2017 FanFest
The Maryland Department of Transportation's Maryland Transit Administration is teaming with the Baltimore Orioles at the unofficial start of the baseball season, FanFest, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the Baltimore Convention Center. At FanFest, the MTA will unveil its new Orioles bus that commemorates the 25th anniversary of Camden Yards.
