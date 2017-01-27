Mark Trumbo: Return to Orioles 'was my first choice, by far'
SEPTEMBER 14: Mark Trumbo #45 of the Baltimore Orioles rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 14, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 14: Mark Trumbo #45 of the Baltimore Orioles rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 14, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC