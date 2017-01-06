KC Royals Trade Jarrod Dyson For Seattle P Nathan Karns
KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore continues to check off items on his winter wish list. He traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson for Seattle starting pitcher Nathan Karns Friday afternoon.
