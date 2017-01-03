If Bourn is still a RF option for the O's, he shouldn't be
When the Orioles acquired Michael Bourn at the waiver trade deadline last year, the move worked out surprisingly well. Bourn hit .283/.358/.435 in his 24 games with the O's while playing decent defense, making him worth 0.5 wins above replacement in just 24 games.
