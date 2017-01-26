How will Jae-Gyun Hwang do for the Giants?
The Giants just signed Jae-gyun Hwang , and while we can wish that he'd packed his bat flips on the plane ride across the Pacific, it's generally very exciting that he's going to be here. But what can we expect from Hwang? It seems the best way to start calibrating our expectations is to look at other hitters who have come to the majors from the KBO.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
