How will Jae-Gyun Hwang do for the Giants?

12 hrs ago

The Giants just signed Jae-gyun Hwang , and while we can wish that he'd packed his bat flips on the plane ride across the Pacific, it's generally very exciting that he's going to be here. But what can we expect from Hwang? It seems the best way to start calibrating our expectations is to look at other hitters who have come to the majors from the KBO.

Chicago, IL

