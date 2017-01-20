Hitting when it doesn't count

Now 34 and preparing for his 13th year in major league baseball, Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy is perceived by some to be in a state of athletic decline. The same player who slugged 30 home runs as recently as 2011, for example, belted just 8 last year, and injuries have forced him to miss about 30 percent of his team's games over the past two years.

