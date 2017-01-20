Hitting when it doesn't count

Now 34 and preparing for his 13th year in major league baseball, Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy is perceived by some to be in a state of athletic decline. The same player who slugged 30 home runs as recently as 2011, for example, belted just 8 last year, and injuries have forced him to miss about 30 percent of his team's games over the past two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.