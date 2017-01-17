Friday Bird Droppings: Trumbo time
Once again, the Orioles have got their man and unlike last offseason, appear to have beaten market projections. Maybe Trumbo was always a sure thing or maybe the market really did move enough to change the Warehouse's calculations.
