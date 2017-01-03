Friday Bird Droppings: Holding out for a hero...or a bargain
I could tell you that the Orioles are actively working behind the scenes to bring you a thrilling on field product and dazzling fan experience for 2017, but I have no indication this is the case. The more likely scenario is that Dan Duquette and company are playing their annual game of free agent chicken while occasionally dipping their toes in the minor league and international free agent market.
