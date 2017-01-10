Devon Travis' availability a major factor in Blue Jays success this season
When the Toronto Blue Jays take the field against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on April 3rd, it's unlikely their depth chart will look the same as it does today, but it will be awfully close. There won't be any dramatic changes to the core group of players that will try and propel the Blue Jays into the postseason for the third consecutive year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC