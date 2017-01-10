Dan Duquette says Jose Bautista comments "got blown out of proportion"
The funniest story of the Orioles offseason came about a month ago when Dan Duquette told Jose Bautista 's agent that the Orioles wouldn't sign him because fans don't like him. In an interview on MLB Network Radio on Sunday, Duquette claimed that those comments "kind of got blown out of proportion."
