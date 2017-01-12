Cubs, Nationals, Orioles stars score with new deals
Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta, Washington star Bryce Harper and Baltimore standouts Manny Machado and Zach Britton got big-money deals Friday as more than 100 major leaguers reached agreements for 2017 and left just 27 players on track for salary arbitration. After helping lead the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908, Arrieta agreed to a one-year deal for $15,637,500.
