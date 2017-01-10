Colorado Rockies Rumors: Orioles Back Away from Mark Trumbo?
It appears that talks between free agent slugger Mark Trumbo and the Baltimore Orioles aren't going anywhere. Is that a good sign for the Colorado Rockies , a team that has been linked to Trumbo for weeks now? According to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, all is quiet on both fronts with Baltimore and Trumbo, meaning the Orioles could be less and less likely to sign last year's Major League Baseball home run leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rox Pile.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC