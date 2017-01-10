Colorado Rockies Rumors: Orioles Back...

Colorado Rockies Rumors: Orioles Back Away from Mark Trumbo?

13 hrs ago

It appears that talks between free agent slugger Mark Trumbo and the Baltimore Orioles aren't going anywhere. Is that a good sign for the Colorado Rockies , a team that has been linked to Trumbo for weeks now? According to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, all is quiet on both fronts with Baltimore and Trumbo, meaning the Orioles could be less and less likely to sign last year's Major League Baseball home run leader.

