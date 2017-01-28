Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo declares hot dogs to be a sandwhich
For many, it can be a heated argument, but Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has an answer for the question; is a hot dog a sandwich? At the Baltimore Orioles' O's Fan Fest, one fan asked Orioles pitcher Brad Brach the question that has been driving the internet crazy. Brach deferred by redirecting the curious fan over to the Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo instead.
