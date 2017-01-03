Busy Dipoto showing no signs of slowing

Sixteen months on the job as general manager of the Mariners, and even diehard Mariners fans need a program to know who's who in the Pacific Northwest. With last week's deals that brought veteran pitcher Yovani Gallardo from the Orioles for outfielder Seth Smith , and outfielder Jarrod Dyson from the Royals for right-hander Nathan Karns , Dipoto has now made 34 deals involving 84 player transactions since his hiring on Sept.

