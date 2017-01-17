Baseball Hall of Fame results 2017: Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected
For yet another year, there will be no Orioles inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, unless you count the four games played by Tim Raines in 2001. Raines was finally elected in his tenth and last year on the ballot.
