Baseball America Predicted the Future, Got It 54% Right

Every year Baseball America projects each team's future lineups: this winter they're looking ahead to 2019. This allows us readers to wonder if, yes, Ryan Braun will be washed up by 2019 , or no, we don't care how good of prospects Lewis Brinson, Trent Clark, and Corey Ray are, Braun will still be better than at least one of them in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.