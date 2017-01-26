Baseball America Predicted the Future...

Baseball America Predicted the Future, Got It 54% Right

19 hrs ago

Every year Baseball America projects each team's future lineups: this winter they're looking ahead to 2019. This allows us readers to wonder if, yes, Ryan Braun will be washed up by 2019 , or no, we don't care how good of prospects Lewis Brinson, Trent Clark, and Corey Ray are, Braun will still be better than at least one of them in 2019.

Chicago, IL

