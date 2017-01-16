Baltimore Orioles: Why the Orioles Should Look Beyond Machado
The Baltimore Orioles will soon be forced to decide whether to sign Manny Machado to a long-term deal. Is a mega contract for one of baseball's best talents worth it for the future of the Orioles organization? For so many over the past four seasons, Machado has represented the hopes and dreams for the return of championship caliber baseball to Baltimore.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
