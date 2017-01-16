Baltimore Orioles: Why the Orioles Sh...

Baltimore Orioles: Why the Orioles Should Look Beyond Machado

The Baltimore Orioles will soon be forced to decide whether to sign Manny Machado to a long-term deal. Is a mega contract for one of baseball's best talents worth it for the future of the Orioles organization? For so many over the past four seasons, Machado has represented the hopes and dreams for the return of championship caliber baseball to Baltimore.

