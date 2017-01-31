Baltimore Orioles: Orioles happy to have Mark Trumbo back
After the Baltimore Orioles and Mark Trumbo agreed to a three-year deal, many of Trumbo's teammates were happy he decided to remain an Oriole. When the Baltimore Orioles and Mark Trumbo agreed on a three-year deal, the fans were ecstatic Trumbo was going to be in the fold for the next three seasons.
