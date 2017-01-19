Baltimore Orioles: Mark Trumbo agrees to three-year, $37 Million deal

After Mark Trumbo and the Baltimore Orioles spent a good portion of the offseason in a "cat and mouse" game, the Orioles confirmed Trumbo will rejoin the team on a three-year, $37 Million contract. The Baltimore Orioles and Mark Trumbo spent a good portion of the offseason in a proverbial"cat and mouse" game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Birds Watcher.