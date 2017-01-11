Baltimore Orioles: Are the Orioles st...

Baltimore Orioles: Are the Orioles still interested in Michael Bourn?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Birds Watcher

The Baltimore Orioles are interested in tightening their outfield defense. Would free agent Michael Bourn fit into the Orioles plans? Despite adding Seth Smith into the fold, the Baltimore Orioles are interested in tightening the defense in the outfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Birds Watcher.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,441 • Total comments across all topics: 277,834,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC