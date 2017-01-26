Baltimore Orioles: Adding a Final Outfield Piece
The Baltimore Orioles will head into spring training with the league's reigning home run leader back in the mix. Now that the roster is nearing completion, there remains one more final outfield spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Birds Watcher.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC