At minicamp, Givens gearing up for Classic

Reliever Mychal Givens is at the Orioles' three-day minicamp at the club's Spring Training complex, though the right-hander will not do any official throwing as he prepares to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March. "I'm pretty committed," Givens said of his decision.

