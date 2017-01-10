Angels could court backstop Wieters
The Angels went into the offseason looking to fill vacancies at a number of positions, but an upgrade behind the plate wasn't necessarily the priority. Things could change on that front, however, and there are several sensible reasons why the team's biggest and most surprising move of the offseason just might be the free-agent signing of Matt Wieters .
