Washington Nationals should resist signing Max Wieters
After missing several free agency opportunities this offseason, the Washington Nationals are said to be considering signing catcher Matt Wieters. Although the longtime Oriole may be an improvement at the catcher position, it is not enough to justify the contract he will want.
