Should the Orioles think about Jose Bautista if his asking price keeps dropping?
The most memorable thing that the Orioles have done this offseason has had nothing to do with any player signing at all. Dan Duquette's infamous proclamation that the Orioles weren't interested in Jose Bautista because Orioles fans don't like him still makes me chuckle.
