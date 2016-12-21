MLB Hot Stove: Five reasons why buyers should be wary of Mark Trumbo
You'd think it would've been good timing on Mark Trumbo 's part. The veteran slugger last season for the Orioles cracked a majors-leading 47 home runs just in time to hit the free-agent market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC