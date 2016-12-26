MLB Free Agency: What Team Is the Bes...

MLB Free Agency: What Team Is the Best Fit for Matt Wieters?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Call to the Pen

After Wilson Ramos signed a short-term deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, Matt Wieters became the best backstop available in MLB free agency. However, with his market not too clear at the moment, what team represents on the best option for the multi-time All-Star? Having known nothing else since being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2007, Matt Wieters now looks sure to be suiting up for a new ball club in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC