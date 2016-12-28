Matt Wieters' time as an Oriole was only a disappointment compared to expectations
Matt Wieters' Orioles career has seemingly come to a close. The Orioles have signed Welington Castillo and have Chance Sisco waiting in the wings to take over for the stalwart that was Wieters' as the Orioles catcher.
