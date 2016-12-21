Eliminate the Draft

This year, the White Sox, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego, and probably Minnesota - along with Tampa Bay, which continues along with a bottom-three payroll year-in and year-out - are all planning to some large degree not to contend. Atlanta is at least signing pitchers they can get innings out of and flip at the deadline; Philadelphia's rotation is actually half-decent, and they might be good next year.

