Colorado Rockies rumors: Mark Trumbo still in play?

The Colorado Rockies are still considered to be strong contenders to sign Mark Trumbo , who had an offer from the Baltimore Orioles rescinded last week. Trumbo and the Orioles were reportedly in agreement on the length of a deal, four years, however the two were quite a ways away from agreeing on a price point with Baltimore in the $52 million range and Trumbo in the $70 million range.

