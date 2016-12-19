Colorado Rockies rumors: Mark Trumbo still in play?
The Colorado Rockies are still considered to be strong contenders to sign Mark Trumbo , who had an offer from the Baltimore Orioles rescinded last week. Trumbo and the Orioles were reportedly in agreement on the length of a deal, four years, however the two were quite a ways away from agreeing on a price point with Baltimore in the $52 million range and Trumbo in the $70 million range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC